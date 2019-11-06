Microsoft SharePoint

Tendril was invited to create a film for Microsoft’s 2019 SharePoint Conference, showcasing recent and upcoming innovations in SharePoint and deep integration with the app ecosystem of Microsoft 365.
We were tasked to create a film that demonstrated Sharepoint’s potential as a simple, beautiful, powerful, integrated and intelligent tool for getting work done. Our goal was to produce an exciting, anthemic film that appealed to a customer base ranging from IT administrators and SharePoint users, partners, and business decision makers.
Our design and animation processes overlapped somewhat as we worked to find fluent connections between the many varied aspects of the SharePoint platform. It was important to capture the delightful simplicity of the user experience whilst hinting at the cutting edge technical power under the hood. Read more here.
Process