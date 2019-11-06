Microsoft SharePoint
Multiple Owners



Tendril was invited to create a film for Microsoft’s 2019 SharePoint Conference, showcasing recent and upcoming innovations in SharePoint and deep integration with the app ecosystem of Microsoft 365.





We were tasked to create a film that demonstrated Sharepoint’s potential as a simple, beautiful, powerful, integrated and intelligent tool for getting work done. Our goal was to produce an exciting, anthemic film that appealed to a customer base ranging from IT administrators and SharePoint users, partners, and business decision makers.

Our design and animation processes overlapped somewhat as we worked to find fluent connections between the many varied aspects of the SharePoint platform. It was important to capture the delightful simplicity of the user experience whilst hinting at the cutting edge technical power under the hood. Read more here.





Process





  
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Tendril * Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    Zelig Sound London, United Kingdom
    Tom Crate Copenhagen, Denmark
    Peter Tarka London, United Kingdom
    Jose Checa New York, NY, USA
    Jeff Briant Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    Samuel Bohn São Paulo, Brazil
    Marcel Piekarski London, United Kingdom

    Creative Fields

