Dutch Silence II
Claire Droppert
D U T C H   S I L E N C E  II

"Silence is the lack of audible sound or presence of sounds of very low intensity."


The Silence series are created out of interest for the absence of sound witnessed in different locations around the world. Capturing the feeling invoked by the place, all these places have a certain tranquility where remoteness stands out. 

Just like in my previous Silence series, the use of a simplistic style was essential to capture the distinguishing silence. In these series, the mood and tones are set in a way I could lay focus on
the characteristics of certain locations, without being distracted by other elements. 

Dutch Silence II is the second Dutch series in line and was produced in the beautiful country of
the Netherlands, including North-Holland, South-Holland and Sealand. The Netherlands provide an abundance of opportunities to capture the quintessential feeling of silence within the unique, 
diverse and interesting landscapes it has to offer. 

See how I edited these series with Adobe in my latest blog.

Dutch Delight
Bordered
Rows
Crowded
The Horse
Pathfinder
The Stare
Threes
D U T C H   S I L E N C E  II

© 2019 Claire Droppert 
Dutch Silence II
73
463
10
Published:
Claire Droppert

    Owners

    Claire Droppert Rotterdam, Netherlands

    Dutch Silence II

    “Silence is the lack of audible sound or presence of sounds of very low intensity.“ The Silence series are created out of interest for the absenc Read More
    73
    463
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.