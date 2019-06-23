D U T C H S I L E N C E II
"Silence is the lack of audible sound or presence of sounds of very low intensity."
The Silence series are created out of interest for the absence of sound witnessed in different locations around the world. Capturing the feeling invoked by the place, all these places have a certain tranquility where remoteness stands out.
Just like in my previous Silence series, the use of a simplistic style was essential to capture the distinguishing silence. In these series, the mood and tones are set in a way I could lay focus on
the characteristics of certain locations, without being distracted by other elements.
Dutch Silence II is the second Dutch series in line and was produced in the beautiful country of
the Netherlands, including North-Holland, South-Holland and Sealand. The Netherlands provide an abundance of opportunities to capture the quintessential feeling of silence within the unique,
diverse and interesting landscapes it has to offer.
See how I edited these series with Adobe in my latest blog.
