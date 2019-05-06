







How to find a purpose that motivates?





Challenge

Pedagogstudentene is an affiliate of Union of Education Norway, the country’s largest trade union organisation for teacher students, with over 20,000 members. The organisation works to ensure that all members get the best possible education in order to enter the world’s most important profession.





All organisations have a purpose, even though it’s not always stated. The purpose is what motivates you and gives focus. It’s the stuff that gets you up in the morning. It’s what makes you decide what to study or which organisation to join. There is a lot of power and drive in this type of motivation. When we started the collaboration with Pedagogstudentene, their desire for focus and clarity was amongst the most important reasons why they wanted a new identity.





But before we started the identity work, it was important for us to uncover the organisation’s purpose. A clearly defined purpose has the quality that gives organisations and companies something to gather around. It should contribute to the focus and help those who undertake their duties to perform even better. A meaningful purpose will create a more emotional connection to its members and make it easier to develop unique experiences.



