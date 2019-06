The Client





Infamuse is a Los Angeles based online fashion store.











The Objective





Design a brand for Infamuse integrating an against-the-ordinary communication attitude and generating a voice with a disruptive presence.









The Solution





Our objective centered on integrating the product shipping concept with the identity merging its distinctive components through an unconventional aesthetical perspective. The clothing was inspired by street fashion and pop-culture icons reinforced by a carefully selected color palette. The project outcome results in a brand departing from the conventional.