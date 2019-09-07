Discover
Selected editorials 2019
ori toor
Follow
Following
Unfollow
The New York Times Magazine
Argentina's Soy bean market and China
Weitwinkel Magazine
Securitization risks and rewards
The Atlantic
Song Exploder podcast
Disney Villains project
Jafar
BBC Science Focus
Proper sunscreen use
159
766
6
July 5th, 2019
ori toor
Gibberish Exploration 3
ori toor
2005
16019
Gibberish Exploration 2
ori toor
1362
13627
Relationships
ori toor
463
4140
Gibberish Exploration
ori toor
3323
27514
Lush Harajuku
ori toor
1033
9429
Gibberish Chill
ori toor
1531
14962
"Move" (The World in Words exhibition)
ori toor
409
3721
Selected Editorials 2018
ori toor
1991
21768
Gibberish Collection #12
ori toor
1895
19756
Increment Magazine - "The Documentation Issue" Art
ori toor
1906
19945
ori toor
Tel Aviv, Israel
A selection of editorial illustrations made during 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Editorial Design
,
editorial
lineart
selection
