Hilton House — Brand Identity
Multiple Owners







Project — Hilton House
Client — CERT

 Reimagined with integrity. Celebrating the creativity of Manchester's Northern Quarter for the people of the Northern Quarter with the rebirth of a classic landmark. 
















Hilton House is a building in the heart of Manchester’s Northern Quarter. Built in the 60s and designed by a master architect, Richard Seifert, it had been left to fade and crumble. We were commissioned to inject a new lease of life into the building for the new developers.

We started the project by recreating all the graphic element of the building that we could find – the brickwork on the roof, grid structures based on the windows along the front of the building, the wayfinding numerals and  the original Hilton House signage (Univers Extended, an Adrian Frutiger classic). 

In addition, we wanted the bring to life the buildings secondary role of a gallery space. It had been adopted over the years by street artists and exhibitions, something that we wanted maintain. We commissioned a group of local artists to create bespoke pieces, and local street editorial photographers (The Mancorialist) to capture the local businesses in the area — all to become part of the buildings story.



































Brand, Design + Concept 
Ensemble

Photography of Hilton House 
Madeline Penfold

Photography of Neighbours
The Mancorialst

Artworks
Juan Villascusa
From Parts Unknown
Maisy Lewin-Sanderson
Atelier Bepop
Alexandra Francis
Caroline Dowsett




Hilton House — Brand Identity
249
2.6k
11
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Steven Waring Manchester, United Kingdom
    Martin James Power Manchester, United Kingdom

    Project Made For

    Ensemble Manchester, United Kingdom

    Hilton House — Brand Identity

    Brand strategy and implementation for Hilton House, Manchester. — Reimagined with integrity. Celebrating the creativity of the Northern Quarter. Read More
    249
    2.6k
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.