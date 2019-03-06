Discover
The Jungle Book: Character Design
Michael Kutsche
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Character Design for "The Jungle Book", directed by Jon Favreau.
The Jungle Book: Character Design
Published:
May 31st, 2019
Michael Kutsche
Michael Kutsche
Los Angeles, CA, USA
The Jungle Book: Character Design
Character Design for "The Jungle Book", directed by Jon Favreau
Published:
May 31st 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Corel Painter (All Versions)
Creative Fields
Character Design
Animation
Film
thejunglebook
disney
characterdesign
conceptart
ILLUSTRATION
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.