The Jungle Book: Character Design
Michael Kutsche
Character Design for "The Jungle Book", directed by Jon Favreau.
The Jungle Book: Character Design
250
1127
21
Published:
Michael Kutsche

    Owners

    Michael Kutsche Los Angeles, CA, USA

    The Jungle Book: Character Design

    Character Design for "The Jungle Book", directed by Jon Favreau
    250
    1127
    21
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.