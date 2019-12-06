Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Kidrobot / Designer Con Dunny Design & Packaging
Brandon Johnson
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/12/2019
Save to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Kidrobot / Designer Con Dunny Design & Packaging
110
957
8
Published:
May 31st, 2019
Brandon Johnson
Follow
Following
Unfollow
OTD Logos
Brandon Johnson
89
1210
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/29/2019
On The Drop Branding
Brandon Johnson
796
11369
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/20/2019
On The Drop Character Designs
Brandon Johnson
1132
13504
Featured In
Wacom Gallery
—
10/24/2018
Featured In
Illustration
—
12/26/2018
Spooks &Spells Museum Exhibit
Brandon Johnson
404
4727
GUSTO ROBUSTO - exhibition - 25 artworks
Multiple Owners
Gusto Robusto
jonathan ball / pokedstudio
Francesco Bongiorni
Andrea Minini
David Sossella
Sara Penco
Maria Grønlund
CranioDsgn ™
Gloria Pizzilli
Mirko Càmia
MANIFACTORY Agenzia Creativa
Roberto Blefari
Fabio Marangoni
Marco Goran Romano
Orlando Arocena
tokyoplastic .
Brandon Johnson
Marta Sorte
1652
19237
Featured In
Illustrator
—
6/15/2018
Ragnar Patterns for Homegoods 2
Brandon Johnson
167
2290
Featured In
Illustrator
—
5/16/2018
Ragnar Patterns for Homegoods
Brandon Johnson
385
4671
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
2/7/2018
Logos 2017
Brandon Johnson
183
4388
Featured In
Illustrator
—
7/4/2018
2017 Medley Part 3
Brandon Johnson
436
4644
2017 Medley Part 2
Brandon Johnson
172
1494
Owners
Brandon Johnson
Costa Mesa, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Kidrobot / Designer Con Dunny Design & Packaging
110
957
8
Published:
May 31st 2019
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Wacom Tablet
Creative Fields
Branding
,
Toy Design
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.