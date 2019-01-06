The Maldives Infraland
Paolo Pettigiani
Infraland” is a graphic and visual exploration of nature. For this project I've used aerial digital Infrared photography (IR). This technique enables the full sensitivity of the camera’s sensor, making it sensitive to UV, visible, and IR light. Elements with chlorophyll, such as grass, leaves and trees, strongly reflect IR light on the invisible wavelength. Infrared photography has been used to document pollution, for forest surveys in agriculture and also in military and scientific photography. ​​​​​​​




