



Neilsons are a New Zealand Law firm specialising in property law with offices in the South Auckland and the city centre. We worked with writer and strategist Matt Zwartz to evolve Neilsons existing identity. The previous logo was composed of a black letter ‘N’ set in navy and royal red. The ‘N’ has been customized using a more modern black letter typeface, while the navy has been replaced with an energetic cobalt blue. The revised identity has been updated across a complete suite of brand assets and a new website.





