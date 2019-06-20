Mastercard Greece: UEFA Champions League 2019

MasterCard Champions League Final 2019: 3 Historic Greek Goals
Mastercard, the official sponsor of UEFA Champions League celebrates the 3 most historic goals by Greek teams in the history of the tournament.
MasterCard's Greece Madrid 2019 Champions League brand activation campaign has been based on the history of Greek football teams in Champions League. A committee of journalists sponsored by MasterCard Greece has selected the 3 most beautiful and maybe more historic goals by Greek teams in the history of UEFA Champions League. Stelios Giannakopoulos for Olympiacos FC against Porto, Kostas Katsouranis for AEK against Real Madrid and Krzysztof Warzycha for Panathinaikos FC against Ajax. We have designed 3 mosaic artworks showing the 3 players while scoring or celebrating the specific goals. Then we have created 3 big puzzles and we organised events in various locations like shopping malls or cinemas, where people have been asked to assembly the 3 puzzles and win various gifts like tickets to the CL2019 Madrid Final etc.
Photos from the events:
The details:
Many many thanks to the 3 football legends, Sofia Kamilari and everyone at MasterCard Greece, Maria Lambropoulou, Natasa Tourkaki, Konstantinos Tsaganis, Iakovos Anyfantakis and everyone at McCann Athens.