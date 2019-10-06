Shodō
We have recreated different paint strokes simulating the way in which the path moves in a three-dimensional space applying different movements to give more realism.

Each stroke has been modeled in 3d and integrated into the space according to its shape and movement in conjunction with other elements of basic geometry like spheres and cubes that form delicate abstract pictorial compositions.

The colors have been carefully selected as well as the lighting conditions and the porous textures of the strokes to express a greater internal dynamism of the matter and a greater sensuality.
    Shodō We have recreated different paint strokes simulating the way in which the path moves in a three-dimensional space applying different movem
