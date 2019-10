OCD





This is my new personal project, it's an expression of what it feels to live with OCD and anxiety everyday, mental disorders are something that really affects a human being, something trully diffcult to deal with. This a visual remminder that we're all together in this. We can help one another, there's always someone willing to give us a hand.

















Instagram account that helps me a lot:

























Contact me: hi@lucaswakamatsu.com