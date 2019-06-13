Home Société - Website

As creators of design spaces, Home Société want to inspire their customers and assist them in finding their comfort and personal style. They believe that furniture is made for self-expression. It's a collective that celebrates individuality. A hub where people with a shared passion for tasteful living can be inspired and fulfilled. In collaboration with Paprika, Home Société mandated Locomotive to create a digital experience that reflects the brand's refined vision and aesthetic.





The new website speaks mostly to distributors, but will also appeal to direct customers. It's a single destination to showcase the whole line of brands under Home Société's banner. A website that relies on a simple design, beautiful typography and rich animations to seduce potential distributors and customers. A horizontal scrolling effect brings a new dimension to the interface that allows the user to browse through the brand proposition in one big scroll experience.



