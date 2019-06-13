Home Société - Website
Multiple Owners
As creators of design spaces, Home Société want to inspire their customers and assist them in finding their comfort and personal style. They believe that furniture is made for self-expression. It's a collective that celebrates individuality. A hub where people with a shared passion for tasteful living can be inspired and fulfilled. In collaboration with Paprika, Home Société mandated Locomotive to create a digital experience that reflects the brand's refined vision and aesthetic.

The new website speaks mostly to distributors, but will also appeal to direct customers. It's a single destination to showcase the whole line of brands under Home Société's banner. A website that relies on a simple design, beautiful typography and rich animations to seduce potential distributors and customers. A horizontal scrolling effect brings a new dimension to the interface that allows the user to browse through the brand proposition in one big scroll experience.

Project Management — Maxime Moulin / Creative Direction — Louis Paquet & Louis Gagnon / Art Direction — Louis Paquet & Fanny Roy / 
Brand Design — Sébastien Paradis / Front-end Development — Quentin Hocdé / Back-end Development — Dominique Lord
Home Société - Website
133
1144
9
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Locomotive . Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Louis Paquet Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Paprika Design Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Quentin Hocdé Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Project Made For

    Locomotive Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Home Société - Website

    As creators of design spaces, Home Société want to inspire their customers and assist them in finding their comfort and personal style. They beli Read More
    133
    1144
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.