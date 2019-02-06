First Floor Branding
Branding___ 2019
Quite a common answer.

'Where is the Accounts Department? - On the first floor’ This is quite a common query in our daily life in the business world. The answer to that was the inspiration for the naming which offers a fresh approach to a field of services known for its serious and strict manner. The logomark design was inspired by tax brackets and trade balance graphs, borrowing elements from various data sheets. Taking a step back, the user can identify a repetitive pattern of the letters ‘FF’, initials for ‘First Floor’. The brand identity brings together contrast textures and materials, while the colour palette is influenced from the classic duplicate receipt book.


Athens  _______  Greece
