Cat Character Stop Motion Animation
Sung-jae KIM
6/9/2019
https://www.youtube.com/user/plan25plan
Cat Character Stop Motion Animation
Published:
June 2nd, 2019
Sung-jae KIM
Dinosaurs / plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
6/1/2019
Dharma Character / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
Plasticine illustration
Sung-jae KIM
5/19/2019
EVERBEBE character design
Sung-jae KIM
3/22/2018
Caricature Chess / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
3/14/2018
Animal Characters / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
1/2/2018
Animal Characters / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
8/15/2017
Animal calendar / plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
8/3/2017
Dinosaurs / plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
7/26/2017
Illustrations for children book
Sung-jae KIM
Sung-jae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Plasticine
Creative Fields
Animation
Illustration
Character Design
Plasticine
Stop Motion Animatio
Cat
stop motion
clay
sculpture
figures
animal
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
