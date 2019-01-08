Ford - Super Bowl Fan Journey

We wanted this project to feel like IMAX — Big. Cinematic. We wanted it to feel like a film, but with the ability to spin and look anywhere. Oh, and we also wanted it to be one, single continuous take.





The NFL teams and their mascots - the Texas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and the Pittsburgh Steelers - all come to life through our epic journey. We fly past the built tough Ford trucks as they conquer these terrains, bringing us all the way to Atlanta, the home of the Super Bowl LIII.



