Ford Super Bowl Fan Journey
SUMMARY
Commercial I CGI I Short Film
Ford skipped traditional TV advertising and approached us to create a one of a kind, cinematic, 3 minute CGI VR film for the Super Bowl LIII.
We wanted this project to feel like IMAX — Big. Cinematic. We wanted it to feel like a film, but with the ability to spin and look anywhere. Oh, and we also wanted it to be one, single continuous take.
The NFL teams and their mascots - the Texas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and the Pittsburgh Steelers - all come to life through our epic journey. We fly past the built tough Ford trucks as they conquer these terrains, bringing us all the way to Atlanta, the home of the Super Bowl LIII.
This was set up as a big event with full-scale Ford Trucks from our film parked at the Super Bowl Live for 10 days during and prior to the event.
Brand: Ford
Agency: GTB
Director: Bipolar Studio
Production & CGI: Bipolar Studio
Case Study
HOW WE DID IT
We wanted to move from wide shots to close-ups on the Ford Trucks in one shot, all while seamlessly transitioning through multiple environments.
We thought of different ways to film the project, but with everything visible in 360°; it all felt like a compromise. We then decided to make everything entirely CG.
Every rock in each environment, every feather of the cardinals, every hat of the cowboys, every spark of the steel mills, and every bolt on the wheels of the Ford Trucks were meticulously crafted and art directed to bring the project to life.