Editorial and Commercial Work Spring 2019

A selection of branding, cover, editorial and spot illustrations commissioned for various clients in the spring period of 2019.
Clients include:
Afar, Apple, The New York Times, The New Yorker, Arvopaperi, Barron's, Bicycling, CleanNow Inc, North East Chamber of Commerce, Convo, Edison, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Harry's, Obos, Runner's World, The Wall Street Journal, Quartz, Die Zeit,
