CASA BOSQUES CHOCOLATES
SAVVY STUDIO
CASA BOSQUES CHOCOLATES
(2019 Packaging – NY)

Casa Bosques is a deeply personal project where we, as a studio, have managed to communicate and mix our passions: cacao, chocolate, food, art, culture and travel. We have produced a series of collaborations with people we admire; from chefs and artists to literary and interior design publications.
This time around, we decided to document our in-house process, from which we define all the elements that will go into the individual packagings for our chocolates. For this season, we brought together two concepts that we care about passionately: places and poetry. 
Using photographs of our latest travels we then collaborated with a poet. Each flavour, with its distinct imagery and poem, represents a single moment and circumstance. The rest is up to the viewer, free to decipher and decide his or her own personal notes.
A detailed process, season after season, to select the best cacao from different origins. A constant evolution, influenced by the now, projecting an upmost transparency of our continuity as a studio.

http://savvy-studio.net/mokum/
CASA BOSQUES CHOCOLATES
170
1110
7
Published:
SAVVY STUDIO

    Owners

    SAVVY STUDIO New York, NY, USA

    CASA BOSQUES CHOCOLATES

    170
    1110
    7
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.