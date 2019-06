Drogn Chgyal Phagpa





At the age of sixteen, bhasbah, a man of great intelligence, took over the mantle from his uncle, sacha banchita, and became the new religion of the sakya school. He returned from liangzhou to saba, where he used the system of "ten thousand households" and "xuanzheng yuan" to calm the turmoil in Tibet. Later, he went to dadu and designed a set of "new Mongol characters" for Kublai Khan, the founder of the yuan dynasty