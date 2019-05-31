Assorted Illustrations 2019
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Recent illustrations for clients and galleries such as The New York Times, Spoke Art, The Ringer, and Artetorial.
These pieces were done either digitally (with Procreate on the 12.9" iPad Pro and finished in Adobe Photoshop on a Windows PC) or painted traditionally.
Onwards to the Red Planet
A ‘Creepy’ Assignment: Pay Attention to What Strangers Reveal in Public
The Amputee’s Art of Self-Repair
The Rightful Heir
Racism in Jury Selection Is Real. Can the Supreme Court Put an End to It?
Don’t Let It ‘Go’ Away: The Frantic, Furious Making of a Cult Movie Classic