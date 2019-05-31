Assorted Illustrations 2019
Leonardo Santamaria
Assorted Illustrations 2019
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Recent illustrations for clients and galleries such as The New York Times, Spoke Art, The Ringer, and Artetorial. 

These pieces were done either digitally (with Procreate on the 12.9" iPad Pro and finished in Adobe Photoshop on a Windows PC) or painted traditionally.
Onwards to the Red Planet
Client: Artetorial
A ‘Creepy’ Assignment: Pay Attention to What Strangers Reveal in Public
Client: The New York Times
AD: Melody Newcomb, Jim Datz

For an op-ed about our individual expectations of privacy in public spaces.
The Amputee’s Art of Self-Repair
Client: The New York Times; Disability Series
AD: Jim Datz

For a story written by C.S. Gilcombe, a man who lost an arm at an early age, and came to understand his disability in the context of an "inconvenience" rather than a debilitating quality—similar to how his parents framed his racial status and to how he relates to his prosthetic, now. He's an avid cyclist, and the story alludes to this frequently.
The Rightful Heir
Gallery: Spoke Art (San Francisco, CA)
Medium: Acrylic and colored pencil on paper. 12” x 16”

An inflicted portrait of Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen for the Game of Thrones exhibition in Spring 2019.
Racism in Jury Selection Is Real. Can the Supreme Court Put an End to It?
Client: The New York Times
AD: Hannah K. Lee

"The ordeal of death-row inmate Curtis Flowers will yet again test the court’s commitment to equal justice under law."
Don’t Let It ‘Go’ Away: The Frantic, Furious Making of a Cult Movie Classic
Client: The Ringer
AD: David Shoemaker

For an article on the craziness that was the making of the 1999 cult classic Go.
Assorted Illustrations 2019
92
632
6
Published:
Leonardo Santamaria

    Owners

    Leonardo Santamaria Los Angeles, CA, USA

    Assorted Illustrations 2019

    Recent illustrations for clients and galleries such as The New York Times, Spoke Art, The Ringer, and Artetorial
    92
    632
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.