Firmado Por

Editorial illustration





Firmado Por as a legal consultancy aims to have a different tone, open and transparent. Closer to the world of creativity.





The blog is the place to indulge a bit, seek for a fresher edge and stay away from the typical seriousness of a legal business. We opted for developing a cartoony illustration style, using characters and humanised objects. It allowed to create a playful tone for the illustrations and condense the concept of each blog post.





Choosing restricted colour palette (a bold fresh yellow and turquois-ish grey) helped to bring visual consistency on the website and create a striking contrast.