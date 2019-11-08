Jeu d'art
Sung Hwan Im


Jeu d'art 

As a living brand for baby & kids, Jeu d'art strives to constantly develop products 
that can help grow baby & kids' creativity and make parents get inspired.
'coloring for children's daily life !', Jeu d'art's brand philosophy, is intended to enrich 
you and your baby & kids' life with beautiful colors.

Project : Jeu d'art identity design 2019
Designer : Sung Hwan Im




Concept

Jeu d’art visual concept is ‘Art of piece’. ‘Art of piece’ is inspired by shape of 
construction safe mat and it also symbolizes the brand mission that ‘a piece of product can makes a big change of everyday mood’. The visual concept expand from logo to 
all visual communication. 





Thank you for watching

Project : Jeu d'art identity design 2019
Designer : Sung Hwan Im
Sung Hwan Im

