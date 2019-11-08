







Jeu d'art





As a living brand for baby & kids, Jeu d'art strives to constantly develop products

that can help grow baby & kids' creativity and make parents get inspired.

'coloring for children's daily life !', Jeu d'art's brand philosophy, is intended to enrich

you and your baby & kids' life with beautiful colors.





Project : Jeu d'art identity design 2019 Designer : Sung Hwan Im Web : http://jeudart.com/ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/jeudart/







