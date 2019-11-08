Jeu d'art
As a living brand for baby & kids, Jeu d'art strives to constantly develop products
that can help grow baby & kids' creativity and make parents get inspired.
'coloring for children's daily life !', Jeu d'art's brand philosophy, is intended to enrich
you and your baby & kids' life with beautiful colors.
Project : Jeu d'art identity design 2019
Designer : Sung Hwan Im
Web : http://jeudart.com/
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/jeudart/
Concept
Jeu d’art visual concept is ‘Art of piece’. ‘Art of piece’ is inspired by shape of
construction safe mat and it also symbolizes the brand mission that ‘a piece of product can makes a big change of everyday mood’. The visual concept expand from logo to
all visual communication.
Thank you for watching
Project : Jeu d'art identity design 2019
Designer : Sung Hwan Im
Web : http://jeudart.com/
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/jeudart/