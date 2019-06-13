Unboxing The Truth: Sneakers
Today there are 40 million slaves worldwide. But slavery is impossible to see, hidden deep within supply chains. Thomson Reuters Foundation is a leader in combating slavery, providing companies a program which identifies slavery in their production processes. We needed to create a groundswell among consumers who aren’t talking about the issue (there's <400k posts about Forced Labor).

So we partnered with 'The Shoe Surgeon' and created a one of a kind pair of  sneakers — with hidden facts about slavery disguised in the design, symbolic of the hidden issue. Then we went where consumers get informed. Unboxing has grown into a phenomenon which one in five people on YouTube is watching right now. We sent the products to top sneaker influencer and 'Unboxer' Jaques Slade to unbox the truth.

By releasing the sneaker during NBA finals, we ignited a global conversation. Without spending anything on media, we garnered 16 million+ impressions, increased Forced Labor conversation 56%, and increased site traffic 142%.

The sneaker received so much press it was invited by Phillips Gallery NYC to be featured in an exclusive art exhibit alongside 24 of the most iconic sneakers ever created by artists like Damien Hirst, Takashi Murakami, and Shepard Fairey.
