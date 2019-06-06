Discover
Inert, but alive
Multiple Owners
Pol Solà
Barcelona, Spain
Marçal Vaquer
Barcelona, Spain
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/6/2019
"Inert, but alive" is a series of photographs, created in collaboration
with
Marçal Vaquer
and
Pol Solà
70 x 50 cm, Giclée print
For more info and orders email me pol(at)devicers.com.
Pol's
Instagram
Marçal's
Instagram
Inert, but alive
216
1449
14
Published:
June 3rd, 2019
Inert, but alive
Published:
June 3rd 2019
Creative Fields
Digital Photography
,
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
