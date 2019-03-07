TAIPEI 101
Andrés Gallardo Albajar
I recently had the chance to spend a few days in Taipei, and everybody recommended me to visit Taipei 101 building. Once the tallest skyscraper in the world, it has become the main symbols in Taiwanese Capital. Not being a big fan of skyscrapers myself, I was not really fascinated about it from its aesthetic point of view, specially from close distance. But once you walk away from it, you really feel how it dominates the city and why it's so relevant for the locals. 
With this series my goal is not to portray the building itself, but it's dominance over Taipei. I decided to make it a night series because the building is much more spectacular by night. 
