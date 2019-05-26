Audi e-tron Superhero Lair
Andrew Archer
Superhero’s Lair — Audi

I had the pleasure of working with MTZHF to create this unique campaign for Audi and their brand new full electronic car, the e-tron. The collaboration saw us creating 9 indvidual visuals which told the story of the e-tron and it’s secret lair, powers and journey through the night. 

Client: Audi, Agency: MUH·TAY·ZIK, Photographer: Webb Bland, ECD: Joel Kaplan, ACD: Allen Yu, Copywriter: Michael Gallagher, Art Director: Laura Dickie, Assistant Artist: Janelle Barone, Producer: Lexi Alaga
