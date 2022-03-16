Log In
OBSIDIAN
Florencia Schvimer
The process of merging down to the bone
made magical things transpire.
Words went through the raw geometry
and I gravitated into things I was conditioned to believe in.
OBSIDIAN
105
1.3k
8
Published:
June 17th 2020
Florencia Schvimer
Florencia Schvimer
Sydney, Australia
OBSIDIAN
105
1.3k
8
Published:
June 17th 2020
Photoshop
Creative Fields
Photography
Photography
argentina
photoshop
dark
darkness
mountain
black and white
Landscape
mendoza
volcano
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
