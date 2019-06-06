Huit et demi
Avant Post
8 1/2 was created in 2019 from the merger of four architectural firms. This Marseille-based agency specializes in the construction of collective facilities.

Avant Post defined the entire visual identity of the agency in a style that is perfectly coordinated with the 9 partners’ architectural practice: functionalism is sober and unabashed, contemporary and always moderate. From the choice of typography to the documents composition, from the printing method to the choice of paper, we update the tradition of Swiss graphic design by purifying it from the stark dimension sometimes attached to it.


Née en 2019 de la fusion de quatre cabinets d’architecture, Huit et demi est une agence installée à Marseille, spécialisée dans la construction d’équipement collectif.

Avant Post signe l’ensemble de l’identité visuelle de l’agence, dans un style parfaitement coordonné à la pratique architecturale des 9 associés : un fonctionnalisme sobre et assumé, contemporain sans jamais trop en faire. Du choix typographique à la composition des documents, du mode d’impression au choix de papier, nous ré-actualisons la tradition du design graphique suisse en l’épurant afin d’en évacuer la dimension parfois austère.
Huit et demi
566
3177
35
Published:
Avant Post

    Owners

    Avant Post Paris, France

    Huit et demi

    566
    3177
    35
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.