8 1/2 was created in 2019 from the merger of four architectural firms. This Marseille-based agency specializes in the construction of collective facilities.





Avant Post defined the entire visual identity of the agency in a style that is perfectly coordinated with the 9 partners’ architectural practice: functionalism is sober and unabashed, contemporary and always moderate. From the choice of typography to the documents composition, from the printing method to the choice of paper, we update the tradition of Swiss graphic design by purifying it from the stark dimension sometimes attached to it.





—





Née en 2019 de la fusion de quatre cabinets d’architecture, Huit et demi est une agence installée à Marseille, spécialisée dans la construction d’équipement collectif.





Avant Post signe l’ensemble de l’identité visuelle de l’agence, dans un style parfaitement coordonné à la pratique architecturale des 9 associés : un fonctionnalisme sobre et assumé, contemporain sans jamais trop en faire. Du choix typographique à la composition des documents, du mode d’impression au choix de papier, nous ré-actualisons la tradition du design graphique suisse en l’épurant afin d’en évacuer la dimension parfois austère.