Counting the Costs

Earth is in the grip of an unprecedented warming trend and there is little doubt that greenhouse gas emissions are the primary cause. We are making the planet hotter, and the effects of this can be clearly seen in the rapidly shrinking glaciers worldwide.





These images combine photography and computer generated elements in an effort to present a new way of visualising the loss of glacial ice. I’ve compiled data from scientific reports to calculate the rate at which certain glaciers are losing mass. Using CGI, I’ve then created accurately scaled ice models and placed them within typical human environments. By doing so, the aim is to draw attention to the dramatic climate changes that continue unabated while we go about our day-to-day lives.



