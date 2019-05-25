Counting the Costs
Dillon Marsh
Earth is in the grip of an unprecedented warming trend and there is little doubt that greenhouse gas emissions are the primary cause. We are making the planet hotter, and the effects of this can be clearly seen in the rapidly shrinking glaciers worldwide.

These images combine photography and computer generated elements in an effort to present a new way of visualising the loss of glacial ice. I’ve compiled data from scientific reports to calculate the rate at which certain glaciers are losing mass. Using CGI, I’ve then created accurately scaled ice models and placed them within typical human environments. By doing so, the aim is to draw attention to the dramatic climate changes that continue unabated while we go about our day-to-day lives.

My plan is for Counting the Costs to be a global project, but this first instalment is focussed on glaciers in India, home to some of the highest mountains in the world.
7.06 cubic meters – the average volume of ice lost on Naradu glacier every minute
18.64 cubic meters – the average volume of ice lost on Chhota Shigri glacier every minute
92.58 cubic meters – the average volume of ice lost on Neh Nar glacier every hour
3.09 cubic meters – the average volume of ice lost on Changmekhangpu glacier every minute
62.15 cubic meters – the average volume of ice lost on Tipra Bank glacier every half hour
4.78 cubic meters – the average volume of ice lost on Dokraini glacier every minute
2.55 cubic meters – the average volume of ice lost on Dunagiri glacier every minute
176.6 cubic meters – the average volume of ice lost on Gara glacier every hour
    Creative Fields

