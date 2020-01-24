Google Shopping Imagery

Launched as a pilot project in the United States and France, the imagery for the new version of Google Shopping has been entrusted to Montreal photographer Virginie Gosselin at Zetä Production. Nearly 100 photos and 4 animations have been created. Light and shadow are at the heart of the imagery. They give depth to the objects and accentuate the geometric shapes of the set developed by the artistic directors, Rodrigo Sergio and Camille Boyer. The mandate given to Virginie Gosselin and her associates was first to create monochrome images associating each product category with a colour. In a second step, the team would produce a themed series of images that could be used on various occasions (back-to-school, change of season, etc.) and combine different colours.



