Mitt Your New Home.

Mitt is Emblem Capital's new property development in Monterrey, Mexico that targets millennials and young entrepreneurs, specifically those who love to travel and who have an active and social lifestyle. Mitt's modern and attractive identity is inspired by the idea of living in the comfort and excitement of your favorite hotel. The apartment building is equipped with a sports bar, outdoor fitness area, picnic area with grills, a rooftop pool, business center, events lounge, and an area designated for pets. Phonetically, the name is evocative of the excitement in discovering someplace new, of meeting new friends, or of a gathering with your favorite people.



The name is a starting point for the brand's visual language. We used the building's coordinates, circles, and red dots to emphasize a meet (Mitt) point. The color palette is youthful and playfully subdued, choosing darker tones of primary colors under bright tangerine and nude tones for balance. The typographic choices have both sans-serif and serif typefaces, a combination of classic and modern to appeal to the building's youthful tenants.











