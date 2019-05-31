Mitt
Parámetro Studio
Mitt Your New Home.
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
Mitt is Emblem Capital's new property development in Monterrey, Mexico that targets millennials and young entrepreneurs, specifically those who love to travel and who have an active and social lifestyle. Mitt's modern and attractive identity is inspired by the idea of living in the comfort and excitement of your favorite hotel. The apartment building is equipped with a sports bar, outdoor fitness area, picnic area with grills, a rooftop pool, business center, events lounge, and an area designated for pets. Phonetically, the name is evocative of the excitement in discovering someplace new, of meeting new friends, or of a gathering with your favorite people.

The name is a starting point for the brand's visual language. We used the building's coordinates, circles, and red dots to emphasize a meet (Mitt) point. The color palette is youthful and playfully subdued, choosing darker tones of primary colors under bright tangerine and nude tones for balance. The typographic choices have both sans-serif and serif typefaces, a combination of classic and modern to appeal to the building's youthful tenants.
Mitt
233
1197
9
Published:
Parámetro Studio

    Owners

    Parámetro Studio Monterrey, Mexico

    Mitt

    Mitt Your New Home. Mitt is Emblem Capital's new property development in Monterrey that targets millennials and young entrepreneurs, specifically Read More
    233
    1197
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.