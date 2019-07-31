Nori is a beauty and self-care brand with products made with all-natural ingredients. Their star products are sponges made from konjac, an Asian plant-based material so soft it can be used to exfoliate even the most sensitive skin types.

The objective was to design an identity flexible enough to represent the cleanliness and purity of many different health and beauty products.

The name and logotype are inspired in the konjac sponges, using their clean round shape as a way to accentuate the name in a unique way. The color palette is representative of beautiful Asian landscapes, a subtle tribute towards the origin of the products' ingredients. The typographic palette is a mix of traditional and modern typefaces in a toned-down gray, to give the brand of touch of classic elegance.





parametrostudio.com



