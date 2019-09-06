SPLITS
Tobias Friedrich
Coral Reef during sunset, Sharm el Sheik, Egypt, Red Sea


Split shots are made half over and half under the surface of the water. To get a nice split you need a so called "dome port" in front of the underwater housing. The shots are no collages. 

Photos: Tobias Friedrich
Humpback Whale, Sultanate of Oman

Green Lake, Austria

Iceberg, East-Greenland

Cave, Nerja. near Malaga, Spain

Shipwreck, Island of Elba, Italy

Hard corals, Raja Ampat, West Papua, Indonesia

Mangroves, Raja Ampat, West Papua, Indonesia

Brother Islands, Big Brother, Egypt, Red Sea

Orca, near Tromsö, Northern Norway
