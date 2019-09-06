Coral Reef during sunset, Sharm el Sheik, Egypt, Red Sea
Split shots are made half over and half under the surface of the water. To get a nice split you need a so called "dome port" in front of the underwater housing. The shots are no collages.
Photos: Tobias Friedrich
Humpback Whale, Sultanate of Oman
Green Lake, Austria
Iceberg, East-Greenland
Cave, Nerja. near Malaga, Spain
Shipwreck, Island of Elba, Italy
Hard corals, Raja Ampat, West Papua, Indonesia
Mangroves, Raja Ampat, West Papua, Indonesia
Brother Islands, Big Brother, Egypt, Red Sea
Orca, near Tromsö, Northern Norway