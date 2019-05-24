Webby Awards identity

The Webby Awards is the internet’s highest honour, and awards excellence on the internet including websites, interactive advertising, online film & video mobile content. BEKK created the visual identity for the 2019 edition of the Webby Awards and Babusjka made the opener for the show. The internet is without doubt a great invention and a wonderful tool. At the same time there are a lot of disadvantages with it. What kind of internet do we want?
The award show opener would kick off the whole show and set the mood for the rest of the night. This opener takes us on a kinetic typographical journey through the internet, using internet terms that describes the good and bad sides of it. Motion by Babusjka and sound design by Sagveien Resort.