Webby Awards identity

The Webby Awards is the internet’s highest honour, and awards excellence on the internet including websites, interactive advertising, online film & video mobile content. BEKK created the visual identity for the 2019 edition of the Webby Awards and Babusjka made the opener for the show. The internet is without doubt a great invention and a wonderful tool. At the same time there are a lot of disadvantages with it. What kind of internet do we want?

