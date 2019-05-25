Polestar
Stockholm Design Lab

Polestar

Electrified driving performance
The Polestar brand was born from the desire to explore how racing technology could be applied to the performance of Volvo street cars. For all roads and conditions of everyday life. The successful collaboration, along with Chinese owner Geely’s plans to meet new market demands, rendered in the establishment of Polestar as an independent brand that design, develop and build world-leading electrical high performance drives.
SDL was approached by Polestar to develop and elevate the brand to become a credible competitor in the rapidly expanding global market for electrified high performance drives, that offer cars to the world’s most demanding, progressive drivers of all market segments. The scope of assignment comprised the development of a holistic visual identity.
Imagery by Polestar and Edithouse.


For full case visit: https://www.stockholmdesignlab.se/work/polestar
Published:
