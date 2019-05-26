République Grolée-Carnot -Brand design

République - Grolée-Carnot

Branding of a shopping destination

The ambition of the brand "République - Grolée-Carnot" is to bring together Lyon's three main shopping streets under the same banner, and to make it an essential destination. Cosmopolitan, urban and dynamic, with more than a hundred shops, these streets create a real district with magnificent architecture, where it is pleasant to go out, stroll, vibrate and share.





By proposing to unite these streets within a global brand, we have imagined a flexible identity system, allowing each street to express its personality. Blue for the rue de la République, red for its young sisters, Grolée and Carnot streets. The whole is linked by the symbol of the lion in a black block, an eponymous animal and emblem of the city. The result is an effervescent brand, always in motion, which plays with the codes of the French Republic in a contemporary way. Blue, white, red, as long as everything moves!