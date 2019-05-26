Google Partner - Stickers
I was commissioned by Google to create a series of stickers for the project "My brain in a notebook". This set of stickers are part of a material in which users can remove the stickers and paste on a professional notebook developed by Google, with data such as budget, clients, projects, etc. The creative approach to stickers design has the principle of inclusion, diversity, gender, teamwork and environmental awareness. I did 2 versions of stickers: 2D and also 3D!

Google Partners Stickers pack for Google LLC Brazil.

Art Direction for Illustrations, and illustrations - 2D, 3D: Leo Natsume 
Agency: Geometry
Client: Google

