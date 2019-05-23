Discover
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
characters mix 2
Aleksey Baydakov
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/23/2019
Hi everyone! I want to share the second part of my personal and commercial work with you. I really hope you enjoy my character design ;)
For more inspiration please follow me on
instagram
or
artstation
Thanks for watching! ;)
characters mix 2
284
1049
17
Published:
May 21st, 2019
Aleksey Baydakov
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/5/2019
characters mix
Aleksey Baydakov
2659
20997
Character design
Aleksey Baydakov
1535
7484
characters mix 2017
Aleksey Baydakov
2008
12624
illustrations mix 2017
Aleksey Baydakov
1218
6438
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/29/2015
Illustration mix 2015
Aleksey Baydakov
3723
29308
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/19/2014
illustration mix 2014
Aleksey Baydakov
2926
37629
Featured In
Behance.net
—
12/30/2013
Featured In
Illustration
—
10/18/2013
the mexican burrito vs sushi
Aleksey Baydakov
4719
48803
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/9/2013
commercial and personal work 2013
Aleksey Baydakov
3873
45829
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/13/2012
Featured In
Pantone Canvas Gallery
—
10/15/2012
illustration mix
Aleksey Baydakov
4397
44274
Featured In
Pantone Canvas Gallery
—
10/13/2012
Featured In
Illustration
—
5/6/2013
Illustration mix
Aleksey Baydakov
875
10773
Aleksey Baydakov
Moscow, Russian Federation
characters mix 2
characters mix2
284
1049
17
Published:
May 21st 2019
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Cartooning
,
Character design
cartoon
animation
people
Fashion
animals
Advertising
visualdevelopment
ILLUSTRATION
conceptart
