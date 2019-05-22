USUAL MACRO

A special project for the new HUAWEI'S smartphone with a very cool,
light-sensitive macro camera that I shot on the HUAWEI P30 PRO.
Especially for this project, I flew to Beijing in february to get a prototype HUAWEI P30 PRO.
Many photos are not used in the official presentation and you can see them here in full.
Especially for this project, I flew to Beijing in february to get a prototype HUAWEI P30 PRO.
Many photos are not used in the official presentation and you can see them here in full.
Below some photos you can find a link to each image on Huawei's official instagram post