USUAL MACRO
Local Preacher
A special project for the new HUAWEI'S smartphone with a very cool, 
light-sensitive macro camera that I shot on the HUAWEI P30 PRO.
Especially for this project, I flew to Beijing in february to get a prototype HUAWEI P30 PRO
Many photos are not used in the official presentation and you can see them here in full.
Below some photos you can find a link to each image on Huawei's official instagram post
Also you can check my
