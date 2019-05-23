Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Grupa
Bunch
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/23/2019
Brand Identity for a lighting design studio.
Save to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Grupa
172
829
6
Published:
May 21st, 2019
Bunch
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Petricca&Co
Bunch
139
722
Zarattini+Petricca
Bunch
103
610
Think Book
Bunch
97
515
Featured In
Behance.net
—
2/5/2019
Internova
Bunch
969
16622
Bunch
Bunch
1393
10707
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
10/3/2018
Pingle
Bunch
1698
17375
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/7/2018
Cloud Pergola
Bunch
1440
27494
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/28/2018
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
7/22/2018
Lunch
Bunch
1992
24611
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
7/11/2018
Baluna by Grupa
Bunch
769
8104
Craft
Bunch
401
5702
Owners
Bunch
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Grupa
Brand identity for a lighting design studio.
172
829
6
Published:
May 21st 2019
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
UI/UX
,
bunchdesign
lunchpress
Grupa
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.