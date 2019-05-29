Creatures 4
Ivan Belikov
Fourth compilation of recent personal illustrations about creatures and beasts.

***
2019

iPad Pro + Procreate
6500 x 7633 pixels

Yellow ground pig as a guardian of 2019 Lunar New Year.

2019

iPad Pro + Procreate
5953 x 7785 pixels

Guardian from the City of London’s coat of arms. Silver dragon bearing red St George Cross upon its wings.

"Domine dirige nos"

2019

iPad Pro + Procreate
6344 x 8244 pixels

The mythical creature combining the physical features of a stag and a bird. Partly inspired by feathered stag from ‘Hannibal’ TV series.


    Compilation of recent personal illustrations about creatures and beasts. iPad Pro + Procreate.
