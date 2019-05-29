Creatures 4

Fourth compilation of recent personal illustrations about creatures and beasts.
***
2019
iPad Pro + Procreate
6500 x 7633 pixels
Yellow ground pig as a guardian of 2019 Lunar New Year.
Buy print on society6
2019
iPad Pro + Procreate
5953 x 7785 pixels
Guardian from the City of London’s coat of arms. Silver dragon bearing red St George Cross upon its wings.
"Domine dirige nos"
Buy print on society6
2019
iPad Pro + Procreate
6344 x 8244 pixels
The mythical creature combining the physical features of a stag and a bird. Partly inspired by feathered stag from ‘Hannibal’ TV series.
