Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
character design
Sungjae KIM
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/19/2019
Save to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
character design
45
187
8
Published:
May 18th, 2019
Sungjae KIM
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/22/2018
Caricature Chess / Plasticine
Sungjae KIM
1016
15341
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/14/2018
Animal Characters / Plasticine
Sungjae KIM
755
17486
Featured In
Behance.net
—
1/2/2018
Animal Characters / Plasticine
Sungjae KIM
1818
24374
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/15/2017
Animal calendar / plasticine
Sungjae KIM
2804
33274
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/3/2017
Dinosaurs / plasticine
Sungjae KIM
1538
21083
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/26/2017
Illustrations for children book
Sungjae KIM
955
19232
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/17/2017
characters / Plasticine
Sungjae KIM
1754
20612
TinToy Robot / clay
Sungjae KIM
460
4097
Children's Book
Sungjae KIM
161
1982
#Brushing teeth #shark
Sungjae KIM
148
1288
Owners
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
character design
EVERBEBE character design
45
187
8
Published:
May 18th 2019
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Plasticine
Creative Fields
Character Design
,
Animation
,
Sculpting
,
kids
baby
cute
Icon
brand
Nature
Tree
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.