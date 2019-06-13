Production Type is a French type foundry, imagined and created by Jean-Baptiste Levée. It develops typographic characters available for purchase, as well as made-to-order fonts for private customers (Libération, Renault, LVMH, Vanity Fair...).



To celebrate the foundry's 5th anniversary, Production Type is organizing in 2019 an exhibition dedicated to it in Paris, entitled Signals, which also includes a photographic exhibition by Julien Lelièvre.



We were asked to work on the production of three photographic visuals for the exhibition's communication, and designed a series that illustrates three types of signals: sound (with alarm sirens), radio (with an antenna-related game) and visual (featuring a rotating light).





Photography & art direction : Avant Post

Photography assistant : Pierre Mahieu





—





Production Type est une fonderie typographique française, créée sous l’impulsion de Jean-Baptiste Levée. Elle développe des caractères typographiques disponibles à l’achat, ainsi que des fontes réalisées sur commande pour des clients privés (Libération, Renault, LVMH, Vanity Fair…).



Pour fêter les 5 ans de la fonderie, Production Type organise en 2019 une exposition qui lui est dédiée à Paris, intitulée Signals et comprenant également une exposition photographique de Julien Lelièvre.



Consultés pour la production de trois visuels photographiques pour la communication de l’exposition, nous avons conçu une série qui illustre trois types de signaux : sonores (avec les sirènes d’alarme), radio (avec un jeu autour des antennes) et visuels (mettant en scène le gyrophare).





Photographie & direction artistique : Avant Post

Assistant photo : Pierre Mahieu