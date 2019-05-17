Observatorio de la Ciudad
Observatorio de la Ciudad is an organ created for the citizens of Madrid
to participate in the design of public policies in a representative manner.
We created the identity and the visual system by linking the logo and other applications to the shape of a parliament, to emphasize the concept of proximity between Madrid citizens and politic institutions.
Words by Blanca Bassols
Photography by Javi Suárez
