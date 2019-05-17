Observatorio de la Ciudad
Atipus Barcelona
Observatorio de la Ciudad

Observatorio de la Ciudad is an organ created for the citizens of Madrid
to participate in the design of public policies in a representative manner.

We created the identity and the visual system by linking the logo and other applications to the shape of a parliament, to emphasize the concept of proximity between Madrid citizens and politic institutions.

Words by Blanca Bassols
Photography by Javi Suárez


