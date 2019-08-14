Valiant Events — Giving a sub-brand a voice of its own
Brand strategy, Identity system, Illustration, Print design
Following the successful rebrand of the Valiant parent brand, Valiant came to us to explore and evolve the visual identity of their Events sub-brand. It was time for their identity system to grow with them, to help them better express the breadth of their offering.
Our challenge was to help Valiant Events develop a personality independent of the parent company, but in keeping with its renowned spirit. We needed to ensure that it stood out against a largely same-same competitor set, while dialling up the design sensibilities and the on-trend aesthetic that the industry prizes.
A new look. And a lookbook.
Our approach for Valiant Events was to translate their outgoing, fun and style-centric spirit into a distinct and ownable sub-brand. Through the development of unique design system, from illustration and iconography, to an expanded type and colour palette, the new brand was crafted to appeal to a different mindset – one that was less functional, and much more emotional.
With photography remaining hero, Valiant Events is moving away from the traditional catalogue format, and choosing to showcase their collections through a series of highly designed seasonal lookbooks. The new brand system proves its modularity, flexing to support the varied characteristics of each collection. These themed sections help to make the browsing experience akin to exploring a lifestyle magazine.
Ranging from edgy postmodernism, to simpler cane wicker and seaside aesthetics, the 2019 lookbook we designed is a comprehensive overview of Valiant’s styling capabilities and design sensibilities.
To display product online, we translated this bold new look to an email and social campaign to support the release of the collections over a number of weeks.
The result is a style-conscious, evocative brand that feels a million miles away from its roots in corporate furniture.