Valiant Events - Giving a sub-brand a voice of its own

Following the successful rebrand of the Valiant parent brand, Valiant came to us to explore and evolve the visual identity of their Events sub-brand. It was time for their identity system to grow with them, to help them better express the breadth of their offering.





Our challenge was to help Valiant Events develop a personality independent of the parent company, but in keeping with its renowned spirit. We needed to ensure that it stood out against a largely same-same competitor set, while dialling up the design sensibilities and the on-trend aesthetic that the industry prizes.