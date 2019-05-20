Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
On The Drop Character Designs
Brandon Johnson
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/20/2019
Save to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
On The Drop Character Designs
94
577
8
Published:
May 15th, 2019
Brandon Johnson
Follow
Following
Unfollow
OTD Logos
Brandon Johnson
19
86
On The Drop Branding
Brandon Johnson
64
251
Featured In
Wacom Gallery
—
10/24/2018
Featured In
Illustration
—
12/26/2018
Spooks &Spells Museum Exhibit
Brandon Johnson
329
3553
GUSTO ROBUSTO - exhibition - 25 artworks
Multiple Owners
Gusto Robusto
jonathan ball / pokedstudio
Francesco Bongiorni
Andrea Minini
David Sossella
Sara Penco
Maria Grønlund
CranioDsgn ™
Gloria Pizzilli
Mirko Càmia
MANIFACTORY Agenzia Creativa
Roberto Blefari
Fabio Marangoni
Marco Goran Romano
Orlando Arocena
tokyoplastic .
Brandon Johnson
Marta Sorte
1613
18658
Featured In
Illustrator
—
6/15/2018
Ragnar Patterns for Homegoods 2
Brandon Johnson
148
2069
Featured In
Illustrator
—
5/16/2018
Ragnar Patterns for Homegoods
Brandon Johnson
372
4495
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
2/7/2018
Logos 2017
Brandon Johnson
178
4257
Featured In
Illustrator
—
7/4/2018
2017 Medley Part 3
Brandon Johnson
414
4303
2017 Medley Part 2
Brandon Johnson
156
1293
2017 Designs, Fonts & Illustrations
Brandon Johnson
184
1391
Owners
Brandon Johnson
Costa Mesa, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
On The Drop Character Designs
94
577
8
Published:
May 15th 2019
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Wacom Tablet
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.