Images from the week in Nepal

Nepal's Living Goddess Kumari is carried by her mother to the Rato Machindranath chariot procession outside the Kumari Ghar in Lalitpur, Nepal on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
A worker walks along an ongoing blacktopping road of Boudha, a few days after local residents staged a protest against the delay of blacktopping roads causing dust pollution for more than 4 years in Kathmandu on Wednesday.
Workers work on the reconstruction site of damaged temples at the historic Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur on Tuesday.
People watch the chariot procession of God of Rain ''Rato Machhindranath'' in Lalitpur, Nepal on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Both Hindus and Buddhists worship Rato Machhindranath the God of Rain praying for good harvest. Devotees worship Machhendranath to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. A chariot of the deity placed inside is paraded around the ancient city and thousands of devotees from across the valley come to worship the God of Rain.
Devotees pull the chariot of God of Rain ''Rato Machhindranath'' in Lalitpur, Nepal on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Both Hindus and Buddhists worship Rato Machhindranath the God of Rain praying for good harvest. Devotees worship Machhendranath to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. A chariot of the deity placed inside is paraded around the ancient city and thousands of devotees from across the valley come to worship the God of Rain.
A boy rings a bell at a temple in Kathmandu, Nepal on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Mannequins are displayed outside a shop at a street market in Kathmandu, Nepal on Friday, May 10, 2019.
People pass by a tire in flames after local residents staged a protest against the delay in blacktopping of the under construction road at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday, May 09, 2019. The 11.46 kilometer road expansion work has been delayed for more than four years causing high dust pollution.
Muslims offer prayers on the first day of the month long Islamic holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, May 07, 2019.