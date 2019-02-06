Images from the week in Nepal

People watch the chariot procession of God of Rain ''Rato Machhindranath'' in Lalitpur, Nepal on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Both Hindus and Buddhists worship Rato Machhindranath the God of Rain praying for good harvest. Devotees worship Machhendranath to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. A chariot of the deity placed inside is paraded around the ancient city and thousands of devotees from across the valley come to worship the God of Rain.

