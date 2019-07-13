ITS Logistics. Digital Branding.

🅽
ITS™ Integrated Transport Service
物流会社
Logistic Company.
物流公司。
概念的ブランディング開発
Conceptual Branding Development.
概念品牌发展
アイデンティティ+グローバルアプリケーション
Identity + Global Application
身份+全球应用
ITS™ is a logistics company based in Colombia and the United States.
The project was created based on the concept of → teleportation, invoking a futuristic metaphor of dematerialization for the transfer of people and objects.
The visual language is related to your cluster company, Cargobot through its chromatic palette and its recognizable forms. Identity develops through the conceptualization of dynamism, mobility and changes in matter.
ITS™ はコロンビアと米国に拠点を置く物流会社です。
このプロジェクトは、テレポーテーションの概念に基づいて作成され、人と物の移動のための非マテリアライゼーションの未来的なメタファーを呼び出します。
視覚的言語は、その有彩色パレットとその認識可能な形式を通して、あなたのクラスター会社、Cargobotに関連しています。アイデンティティは、ダイナミズム、機動性、物質の変化の概念化を通じて発展します。
このプロジェクトは、テレポーテーションの概念に基づいて作成され、人と物の移動のための非マテリアライゼーションの未来的なメタファーを呼び出します。
ITS™ 是一家总部设在哥伦比亚和美国的物流公司。
该项目是基于远程传送的概念创建的，并且称为人和物的运动的非物化未来主义隐喻。
视觉语言通过其彩色调色板和可识别的形式与您的集群公司Cargobot相关。身份通过动态，移动性和物质变化的概念化来发展。
该项目是基于远程传送的概念创建的，并且称为人和物的运动的非物化未来主义隐喻。
