ITS Logistics. Digital Branding.









ITS™ is a logistics company based in Colombia and the United States.

The project was created based on the concept of →​​​​​​​ teleportation , invoking a futuristic metaphor of dematerialization for the transfer of people and objects.

The visual language is related to your cluster company, Cargobot through its chromatic palette and its recognizable forms. Identity develops through the conceptualization of dynamism, mobility and changes in matter.





ITS™ はコロンビアと米国に拠点を置く物流会社です。

このプロジェクトは、テレポーテーションの概念に基づいて作成され、人と物の移動のための非マテリアライゼーションの未来的なメタファーを呼び出します。

視覚的言語は、その有彩色パレットとその認識可能な形式を通して、あなたのクラスター会社、Cargobotに関連しています。アイデンティティは、ダイナミズム、機動性、物質の変化の概念化を通じて発展します。











