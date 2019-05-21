PF Grand Gothik Variable

The Grand Gothik type system comes with a wide range of styles/weights and supports an extended array of languages and scripts such as Latin, Greek and Cyrillic . Keeping up with the ever-evolving virtual and digital landscape, Grand Gothik comes with an extended character set of weather icons, numeral symbols, wayfinding arrows, movie rating stars and emojis . Also, a Bitcoin symbol was designed as part of its character set in its newly introduced unicode position, rendering Grand Gothik a truly functional modern typeface.

The whole series is complemented by its corresponding italics which are not cursive but rather refined oblique letterforms in sync with their traditional genre. Finally, Grand Gothik's demanding personality shines at its heavier extended versions with its hip, expressive, almost brutal energy .